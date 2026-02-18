AEW's MJF: 'Problem Children Tend To Have A Way Of Finding Their Way Out The Door'

AEW World Champion MJF has never been shy about saying how he feels, regardless of whether it's about AEW, his co-workers, or those who used to work for the promotion. The latter was a focus during MJF's recent interview with the New York Post, where the top star didn't mince words regarding certain wrestlers that had rocky tenures with AEW, leading to them seeking their fortunes in either WWE or other promotions.

"To put it mildly, I don't have to name names, it's not necessary to name names, but problem children tend to have a way of finding their way out the door," MJF said. "And some of those problem children, in my opinion, they thought they were taking a step forward when all they were doing was taking a step laterally or backwards."

While many will likely speculate on who MJF is referring to, the AEW World Champion quickly changed focus to those who were in AEW right now. In particular, he called attention to the growing main event scene in AEW, and how he and his many challengers have motivated each other to be better, and thus have helped AEW gain momentum as a result.

"Everybody's pushing each other to be the absolute best version of ourselves," MJF said. "I'm pushing Swerve, Swerve's pushing Hangman, Hangman's pushing Kenny [Omega], Kenny's pushing [Kyle] Fletcher, Fletcher's pushing [Will] Ospreay and so on and so forth. It's a domino effect. And that's why our show is so incredible right now. We are all biting on each other's heels. We all want the spot. We all want the championship. To top it off, we all care deeply about All Elite Wrestling."