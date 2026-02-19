AEW Dynamite - 2/18/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Jon Moxley had a good match, you say? That must mean that it's a day that ends in a Y because that man is firing on all cylinders right now.

With AEW now firmly on the road to Revolution 2026, it got me thinking about where Moxley was this time last year in his feud with Adam "Cope" Copeland. It was so flat, so forced, so uninspired, and now look at him, working every single week, putting on good-to-great matches with basically anyone put in front of him, whether it's singles, tags, or trios.

This week on "AEW Dynamite," Moxley had to face "Dunkzilla" Mark Davis in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match, with the story being that Moxley had been weakened by his time-limit draw with Konosuke Takeshita at Grand Slam Australia. I'm sure there is still a little bit of jetlag floating around in Moxley's system, but it certainly didn't show because this was another great match from the leader of the Death Riders.

For starters, Davis is an absolute freak for punching that ring post, and I don't know if blading his hand is worse than busting it open the hard way, but wherever that blood came from, it made for a great visual. Moxley jumping right on the injured hand, forcing Davis to change tactics and go for elbows, kicks, and forearms rather than straight punches, might have been a small detail, il but it all added up here. Moxley knew that Davis had all the strength in the world to throw him around like a small child, meaning that he had to wrestle with more urgency and energy. Everything was working at a quicker pace, not a single motion was wasted, even the closing stretch where it seemed like the energy might have dropped a gear, Moxley was able to quickly counter and really wrench back on the Bulldog Choke to get the win. Just brilliant TV wrestling all around.

Next up, Moxley has another date set with Takeshita, this time at Revolution in a No Time Limit Match. There's obviously the possibility of Takeshita wrapping up his story with Kazuchika Okada and having a Winner Takes All Match with him, meaning that there's a chance Moxley loses on March 15. However, I honestly think Moxley's consistency is too important to drop from weekly TV right now. If he stays on this form, this reign could rival or surpass Orange Cassidy's first run with the AEW International Championship, and that is a high bar to reach. With that said, Moxley is more than capable of taking this reign to that level, and I am fully on board with wherever it goes next.

Written By Sam Palmer