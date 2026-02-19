Backstage Report On Kenny Omega's AEW Revolution Status

If one was watching "AEW Dynamite" last night, they'd likely conclude that Kenny Omega wasn't going to be around for the foreseeable future, after he not only lost to Swerve Strickland but was decimated by him in a post-match attack. And as it turns out, the exact reason for the loss and post-match beatdown was because Omega will be taking a short hiatus.

Fightful Select reports that Omega is currently not scheduled to wrestle at AEW Revolution next month in March, though an appearance or a potential change of plans weren't ruled out. This has been planned for some time, as Omega informed AEW that he would have a scheduling conflict with Revolution a few months ago. As a result, AEW moved up the timetable for Omega's match with Swerve, putting it last night on "Dynamite" instead of the PPV.

While the nature of the scheduling conflict wasn't addressed, Dave Meltzer had reported weeks ago that Omega was scheduled to be in Japan the week of AEW Revolution, taking part in Tokyo's Capcom Cup 12 video game event. Omega is scheduled for meet and greets March 11 through March 13, which led some to speculate that Omega could leave the event early to take part in Revolution on March 15. As of now, that appears to not be the case.

Whenever Omega does return, however, it appears he will still be gunning for the AEW World Championship, revealing his intentions in a post-show promo after "Dynamite." After a 2025 that saw him in and out of AEW television due to his health, Omega has been a model of consistency so far in 2026, wrestling four matches in the last five weeks.