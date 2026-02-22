Bruce Prichard Compares WWE Writer's Room To Network TV Mainstay

The creative system within WWE has a reputation for being chaotic, and despite many other changes following the departure of Vince McMahon, the same seems to be largely true under Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Speaking on his podcast, "Something to Wrestle," longtime WWE producer Bruce Prichard compared the situation in WWE to the writer's room of another television mainstay.

"Probably the most like what we do would be 'Saturday Night Live,'" Prichard explained. "It's people sitting around pitching ideas, getting with talent pitching ideas, and coming up with stuff. Seeing how they can work into the shows and then formatting shows. And then that's pretty much what it is."

After having worked in WWE during the 1980s and 1990s, Prichard left the company for a time before returning in the late 2010s. He currently serves as an Executive Director in WWE, making him highly involved in the creative process. Along with other wrestlers and backstage figures, Prichard is featured on Netflix's "WWE Unreal," which gives viewers a peek behind the curtain, though it's arguable how much reality is actually on display in the series.

Despite taking part in the show, some talent have been vocal about their distaste for "Unreal," such as Seth Rollins. The former world champion doesn't love how much insight the show gives fans into the industry, as he believes it takes away from some of the magic.

Although there are plenty of different people pitching ideas in WWE, from writers to performers, everything flows through Levesque, who has final say on what makes TV. According to a recent report examining the creative hierarchy in WWE, Prichard answers directly to Levesque, along with fellow exec Ed Koskey.