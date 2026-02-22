Oba Femi Says WWE NXT Booking Decision Was Made 'For A Good Reason'

In a rare scene, NXT Champion Oba Femi willingly laid his title in the middle of the ring last month, signaling the end of both his second reign as champion and overall run on the "WWE NXT" brand. According to Femi himself, there were solid motivations behind that move, especially as it now puts him amongst an exclusive list of former "NXT" stars.

"It feels very unique [to leave NXT without losing the title]," Femi told the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. "It lets me know where the company kind of sees me caliber-wise, like where I am in the pecking order, which is really reassuring. Very, very short list. I believe it's me, Asuka, and The War Raiders, if I'm not mistaken. That is a very, very short list. It's a privilege to be on that list. Not everyone gets to be on it.

"It's for a very good reason," he continued, referencing his subsequent arrival to WWE's main roster. "I have to show everybody coming up to the main roster now that like it wasn't just done for anybody. You don't just have like any regular old call-up on your hands. You have a Superstar here. So I believe it was done for a good reason, and well executed too."

Femi initially regained the NXT Championship by besting Ricky Saints at "NXT" Deadline in early December. At "NXT" New Year's Evil, he then successfully defended it against TNA star Leon Slater, after which he formally vacated the title. In the present day, "The Ruler" appears to be exploring his options on WWE's main roster, having beaten down The War Raiders on "WWE Raw" and Kit Wilson on "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks. Which specific brand will become his permanent new home has yet to be seen.

