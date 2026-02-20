Konnan Says Travel Issues Hurt AAA's Fox TV Debut

Since WWE acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide last April, things have been looking up for AAA. Gaining a television deal with FOX in Mexico, all of Central America, and all of South America (except for Brazil), fans can catch up and watch their favorite luchadores and luchadoras, as well as WWE's finest every Saturday night. Despite all the good news, it appears to some that the television debut on January 17 came back with a lackluster response. Konnan, a progressive member of the promotion's creative team, explains what might've caused this unfavorable reception.

"There were a lot of people going to Ireland the next day and that kind of took precedence," the 2025 AAA Hall of Famer explained on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast.

As for what fans can expect in the future, Konnan promises that more vignettes and storylines will be showcased to introduce its stars to those unfamiliar to North American viewers and vice versa: "Of course...Nattie's got a storyline."

At the January 17th premiere, some key takeaways included Santos Escobar making his long-awaited television return and El Hijo del Vikingo securing his number one contender's spot for a shot at the AAA Mega Championship. Speaking of Vikingo, one of AAA's current storylines at the moment involves the self-proclaimed "King of the Luchadores" and Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio putting his luscious locks on the line in his title defense against Vikingo at Rey de Reyes on Saturday, March 14.

Lucha Libre AAA airs every Saturday on FOX and WWE's YouTube Channel (in North America).

