Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan To Decide WWE WrestleMania 42 Opponent On Monday's Raw

On Monday, you better watch her, as the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan has a big decision to make. Will she challenge Stephanie Vaquer of her WWE Women's World Championship or will she venture over to the blue brand and challenge Jade Cargill of her WWE Women's Championship at "The Grandest Stage of Them All" WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18 or 19? Posted on WWE's X account [formerly known as Twitter] this past Friday, Morgan will make her official decision on "WWE Raw."

Since winning this year's Rumble last month, Morgan has scouted out the current champions. However, this past Monday, it appears that whatever "La Primera" said to her potential challenger left her speechless and tearful, as the Women's World Champion said words to the effect that Morgan's contributions to the sport barely measure up to hers.

Should Morgan choose to challenge Vaquer and win, she would become a three-time Women's World Champion. Oppositely, if she picks Cargill and wins, it'll be the first time Morgan has held the Women's Championship in her prolific career. Going into this year's WrestleMania, Morgan comes in with several historical feats, including becoming the first female star to ever win the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Championship in 2024 and the first-ever four-time Women's Tag Team Champion (with Raquel Rodriguez).