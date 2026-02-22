Hangman Page, JetSpeed Make AEW Trios Titles First Defense On Collision

As Hangman Page gets himself ready for potentially his last shot at MJF and the AEW Men's World Championship at Revolution on March 15, he had some other business to attend to on the February 21 episode of "AEW Collision." Alongside JetSpeed as part of Jet Set Rodeo, Page had to defend the AEW World Trios Championships for the first time since dethroning The Opps back at the Maximum Carnage edition of "Collision" in January, and while The Demand gave them a run for their money, Jet Set Rodeo emerged with the titles in tact.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight have crossed paths with Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona many times over the past year, with The Demand even beating JetSpeed on the January 10 episode of "Collision" when they teamed up with Anthony Bowens. The match was The Demand's first-ever shot at the World Trios Championships and used their chemistry to try and stay on top of the champions, with Liona and Kaun using their strength and force to ground Bailey and Knight as Ricochet used his own aerial offense to take out Page.

In the end, it was actually someone who wasn't even part of the match that ended up being the difference maker. Just as Ricochet looked to have Page beaten, Jack Perry's music hit and the former AEW TNT Champion came out to make the distraction. He hadn't been seen since Ricochet defended his AEW National Championship against him on the February 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it seems that Ricochet still has a sense of hatred for Perry as he was distracted long enough for Page to hit the Buckshot Lariat on Ricochet to get the victory for his team.

Jungle Jack Perry keeps @KingRicochet distracted to allow Jet Set Rodeo to get the win! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KQRBGUFuZI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2026

Page will now move on to the February 25 episode of "Dynamite" where the stipulation for his match with MJF at Revolution will be agreed upon, while Ricochet will certainly have to deal with Perry before he can move his focus back to winning trios gold with Liona and Kaun.