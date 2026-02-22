Backstage Report On Potential For WWE Match Between Logan Paul & Bad Bunny

Chatter about Logan Paul and Bad Bunny facing off in a WWE ring has revved up in recent weeks, largely due to comments made by the former. Logan initially raised eyebrows when he asserted his disinterest in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which featured a performance from Bunny. Days later, Logan then peeled back the curtain on "Impaulsive," revealing that 80% of his remark served as a work, while the other 20% expressed his genuine lack of excitement for halftime shows overall.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials expect a tag team match between Logan and Bunny to materialize at some point in the future. As it stands, though, the match is reportedly not amongst WWE's imminent plans.

Elsewhere on "Impaulsive," Logan himself confirmed that the idea of him wrestling Bunny has been brought up backstage in WWE. "Bad Bunny is a world-renowned superstar," Logan said. "He also can be a WWE Superstar when he wants. He's a good wrestler. He can f****ng wrestle. There have been talks about maybe us wrestling. It's been floated around. I've been candid about the fact that I'd love to do it. I think it would be the greatest WWE match of all time. I really believe that."

The figures that may partner with Logan and Bunny for such a bout were not mentioned in WON's report. In the eyes of some pundits, however, Jake Paul and Damian Priest seem like logical candidates.

WWE fans last saw Bunny in action at Backlash 2023, where he defeated Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Prior to that, Bunny and Priest worked together in a tag match at WrestleMania 37, defeating The Miz and John Morrison.