Bully Ray Has Idea For Big WWE WrestleMania Match Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 has officially begun, and so has the speculation about its potential matches. So far, fans know that Roman Reigns will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at "The Show of Shows." Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray hopes to see a crossover between rapper Bad Bunny and social-media-sensation-turned-wrestler Logan Paul.

According to Ray, Logan's recent response to Bunny performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show could be the perfect catalyst to make it happen. "Bad Bunny with like 51 million followers on Instagram. Logan Paul with probably close to, if not the same amount. You want to talk about attracting eyes to the product that maybe have never watched before," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "You want to talk about morbid curiosity to tune in to WrestleMania because we're getting to see these two outside of the professional wrestling business actually fight each other?

"The WWE has to be salivating today, especially after Logan Paul was walking into the Super Bowl, [Fox News] caught him on camera, and they're like, 'Hey, are you going to watch Bad Bunny's performance?' And he just went, 'No.' Bang! Right there, you booked your match."

Like Logan, Bunny has experience wrestling in WWE as a celebrity guest. In Bunny's case, he marked his in-ring debut in a tag team match alongside Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37. In 2023, Bunny and Priest then faced each other in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash. For Logan, his WWE work has greatly expanded, with him now being a full-time member of the "WWE Raw" roster alongside his Vision stablemates.