Bully Ray Has Idea For Big WWE WrestleMania Match Following Super Bowl Halftime Show
The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 has officially begun, and so has the speculation about its potential matches. So far, fans know that Roman Reigns will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at "The Show of Shows." Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray hopes to see a crossover between rapper Bad Bunny and social-media-sensation-turned-wrestler Logan Paul.
According to Ray, Logan's recent response to Bunny performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show could be the perfect catalyst to make it happen. "Bad Bunny with like 51 million followers on Instagram. Logan Paul with probably close to, if not the same amount. You want to talk about attracting eyes to the product that maybe have never watched before," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "You want to talk about morbid curiosity to tune in to WrestleMania because we're getting to see these two outside of the professional wrestling business actually fight each other?
"The WWE has to be salivating today, especially after Logan Paul was walking into the Super Bowl, [Fox News] caught him on camera, and they're like, 'Hey, are you going to watch Bad Bunny's performance?' And he just went, 'No.' Bang! Right there, you booked your match."
Like Logan, Bunny has experience wrestling in WWE as a celebrity guest. In Bunny's case, he marked his in-ring debut in a tag team match alongside Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37. In 2023, Bunny and Priest then faced each other in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash. For Logan, his WWE work has greatly expanded, with him now being a full-time member of the "WWE Raw" roster alongside his Vision stablemates.
WrestleMania Tag Team Match?
Should WWE indeed want to capitalize on the chatter surrounding Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, Ray believes a tag match could be another viable possibility for WrestleMania 42. In that case, Logan would team with his brother Jake Paul, while Bunny reunites with Priest, now a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
"Listen, Logan Paul has done a phenomenal job with the world of pro wrestling, his Pokemon cards, and Prime energy drink. Jake Paul ain't no slouch," Ray said. "Jake Paul's got every retired boxer and their mother coming out of the woodwork to fight him and then make him millions. These guys, whether you like them or hate them, they know how to put an ass in a seat. They know how to sell a ticket. They know how to sell a show.
"You're going to tell me that if you got Logan Paul, maybe with Jake Paul in his corner or The Vision in his corner, and Bad Bunny with Damian Priest in his corner, or let's make the match a little bit more fool-proof, The Paul brothers versus Bad Bunny and Damian Priest."
As of 2026, Jake Paul has yet to make his professional wrestling debut, though he has gotten physical with WWE Superstars, namely Jimmy and Jey Uso, in the past. At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Jake knocked out Jimmy and Jey with a pair of right hands during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Logan still went on to lose after eating a Superman Punch and spear from "The Tribal Chief."
