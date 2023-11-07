WWE Star Logan Paul Teases Match With Fellow Celebrity Wrestler

Logan Paul is currently flying higher than usual, having just won the United States Championship after defeating Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel this past weekend. At the moment, Paul has no challengers for the championship lined up, though his issues with Mysterio and the rest of the LWO could lead him into the crosshairs of fellow celebrity Bad Bunny, who aligned with the LWO earlier this year when he defeated Damian Priest at WWE Backlash.

Paul was asked about a potential match with Bunny during an interview with "ESPN," and stopped short of saying it was a match that interested him. But he did indicate that the musician would have next to no chance if they two ever squared off.

"I'm going to leave that up to Triple H," Paul said. "But I can guarantee one thing: Mr. Bunny don't want this smoke. I'm a maverick, and we eat bunnies for breakfast."

Paul and Bad Bunny have more connections than just wrestling, as Paul has lived in Bunny's native Puerto Rico for the past two years. Despite that, and being a fan of Bunny's music, the two have never crossed paths all that much, according to the US Champion.

"I don't know him personally," Paul said. "I will say I do listen to his music. He's an excellent musician. He is good, but he's scrawny. I'm pushing 250 [lbs]. How he has the same rating ... yo, that's the crazy thing, on the WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. So maybe I don't know anything. Maybe we're the same."

