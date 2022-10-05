Logan Paul Accuses Bad Bunny Of Puerto Rico Tax Program 'Exploitation'

WWE Superstar Logan Paul dropped a bombshell accusation against rapper Bad Bunny.

"Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning," Paul said on "The Philip DeFranco Show". "I know this, and I see things like this and it hurts."

Act 22 of Puerto Rican law has caused many people across the globe to move to the U.S. territory, as they are not required to pay taxes on transactions such as stocks or real estate. Bad Bunny dropped a documentary last month to spotlight the gentrification caused by the law, which singled out Paul.

"There are local Puerto Ricans that know about this," Paul continued. "I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it that is surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico."

Bad Bunny has made several appearances for WWE, first appearing to perform one of his songs live at Royal Rumble 2021. He won the 24/7 Championship the following month before teaming up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. He returned to compete in this year's Royal Rumble but was ultimately eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Paul's stint with the company began after he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Paul and Miz ultimately came out on top but Miz hit Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale after the bout. Paul officially signed a contract with WWE in June, then challenged Miz to a SummerSlam match where he came out on top. Paul will challenge Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.