WWE Hall Of Famer Bill Goldberg Named CEO Of Tactical Gear Company

Since wrestling his retirement match against GUNTHER last July, and immediately letting everyone know what he thought of said retirement match, Bill Goldberg has largely kept a low profile. But after several month in silence, the former undefeated WCW World Heavyweight Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer has re-emerged at the start of 2026 with a brand new project, though it's one quite unlike anything from his time in football, acting, or professional wrestling.

In a press release unveiled on February 13, Goldberg was announced as partner and new Chief Executive Officer for Patriot Tactical.

"For me, this isn't about putting my name on a brand," Goldberg said in a statement. "It's about building something that stands for strength, discipline, and protecting what matters most. Patriot Tactical is about empowering people — physically, mentally, and strategically. We're creating a movement."

A tactical brand that focuses on "strength, preparedness, and purpose," Patriot Tactical is known for selling, unsurprisingly, a vast amount of tactical gear. With Goldberg now onboard, the brand is looking to increase production in "elite-grade tactical knives and tools, personal defense tools designed with real-world performance in mind, tactical training initiatives and educational platforms, and community-building events and veteran-focused outreach."

A look at the front page of the company's website reveals Patriot Tactical also sells bags, gun accessories, and apparel, including t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and water bottles. The brand isn't wasting any time in getting the WWE Hall of Famer front and center, with the front page of their website featuring video of Goldberg with a knife, a knife which appears to be the limited edition blade Goldberg is selling on Patriot Tactical.