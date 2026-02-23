CMLL Suspending Show Amidst Crisis In Mexico

Throughout CMLL's white hot 2025, there were very few negatives to be found within the lucha libre powerhouse. But while things have run smoothly through the first two months of 2026, this week will see CMLL face their first setback, one caused not by the promotion itself, but by a scary situation currently surrounding all of Mexico.

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, CMLL announced that they were suspending their weekly Tuesday show in Arena Guadalajara this week. The reasoning behind the suspension was due to the ongoing crisis that began over the weekend when Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, was killed Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco. The operation, done with the intention of arresting Cervantes, was carried out by the Mexican military, with assistance from US Intelligence.

📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL:

Suspensión de la función del Martes 24 de Febrero en la Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara.#MartesDeGlamourCMLL pic.twitter.com/eVx1UjAkG3 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 23, 2026

Since then, members of CJNG have led a campaign of violence in Jalisco, setting up roadblocks, destroying vehicles, and attacking members of the Mexican National Guard, which has so far resulted in several deaths. In response, Jalisco governor Pablo Lemus Navarro closed schools throughout the state on Monday, and other events, including lucha shows on Sunday, were postponed as well.

The violence has extended outside of Jalisco, with a LigaMX soccer game in Queretaro being canceled as a result, while a highway connecting Mexico City to Puebla was shut down. As of now, however, Tuesday's Guadalajara show is the only CMLL event to be canceled, with Monday's show in Arena Puebla, and CMLL's upcoming Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday shows in Arena Mexico and Arena Coliseo in Mexico City all expected to take place.