Nattie Says This WWE Champion Entertains Her But Is Also A Narcissist

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has been on a tear with her heel character since late 2025, when she went viral for cutting a promo in a cadence akin to United States President Donald Trump, something she's doubled down on since.

Lynch has committed to the character fully, using her social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) in particular to go on a variety of rants, accusing referees as being "corrupt" and talking trash to other stars, including former Women's IC Champion, Maxxine Dupri. One star who is entertained by the gimmick is Nattie, which she admitted on an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I will read Becky's tweets and be highly, highly entertained by her," Nattie said. "But, there is a level of narcissism in those tweets that is wild. It's just wild. I do find her Twitter very, very entertaining, especially the way she writes a lot of her tweets in caps lock. It reminds me of someone we know all too well."

In one of her latest rants, Lynch gave out the "first-ever" "Bexxie Awards," mostly to herself, but also included a few others within the industry. Jessika Carr was awarded "Most Corrupt Referee."

Lynch was eliminated by Nattie, in the latter's first appearance as her own new, heel character, during the Women's Royal Rumble. Lynch was incensed after being thrown over the top rope, but nothing has come of the elimination spot between the women. Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against AJ Lee at Elimination Chamber in Chicago on Saturday.

