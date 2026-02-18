WWE's Becky Lynch Gives First-Ever 'Bexxie Awards' On Social Media, Mostly To Herself

Since it's early 2026, awards for the best in pro wrestling for 2025 have been handed out like hot cakes recently, often accompanied by discussion and in some cases ridicule. So it was only fitting that WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch got in on the fun in a way that not only benefited her but may have taken a shot at other awards that were recently given out.

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Lynch announced the first ever "Bexxie Awards," and began handing them out. Of the sixteen awards, Lynch won or shared a victory in half of them, including Best Ring Gear, Best Vlog, Tag Team of the Year, which she shared with New Day, Social Media Superstar of the Year, Feud of The Year against Adam Pearce, referred to as The Massive Corruption, Match of the Year against Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, Ring General of the Year, which she shared with GUNTHER, and Female Superstar of the Year.

Other winners included Megan Morant for Best Media Personality, Sean Mooney for Best Announcer, Jessika Carr for Most Corrupt Referee, Sam "Scam" Roberts for Best Nickname, Michael Cole for Best Announcer at Telling Lies and Getting Facts Incorrect, "Busted Open Radio" for Most Hated Radio Show, and Lynch's husband Seth Rollins for Male Superstar of the Year. Lynch also gave out a Lifetime Achievement Award for Pearce, though it's likely one he didn't want, as it was for Worst GM.

Immediately, speculation began that Lynch's awards were created as a parody to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards, which were handed out on Friday. Several responses to Lynch's awards supported that, including Cole, who called Lynch's awards "voted on by 39 people," and "Busted Open's" Dave LaGreca, who called Lynch's awards "worse than the Observer Awards." On "Raw," Cole and Corey Graves mockingly said Lynch should have a newsletter, which some took as a shot at Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

An award voted on by 39 people that takes a shot at my credibility? No thanks, you can keep it. All of this coming from someone with the dance moves of a leprechaun.... https://t.co/sOsgD4lzzm pic.twitter.com/XhXQDQJdhS — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) February 16, 2026