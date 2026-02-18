WWE's Becky Lynch Gives First-Ever 'Bexxie Awards' On Social Media, Mostly To Herself
Since it's early 2026, awards for the best in pro wrestling for 2025 have been handed out like hot cakes recently, often accompanied by discussion and in some cases ridicule. So it was only fitting that WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch got in on the fun in a way that not only benefited her but may have taken a shot at other awards that were recently given out.
Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Lynch announced the first ever "Bexxie Awards," and began handing them out. Of the sixteen awards, Lynch won or shared a victory in half of them, including Best Ring Gear, Best Vlog, Tag Team of the Year, which she shared with New Day, Social Media Superstar of the Year, Feud of The Year against Adam Pearce, referred to as The Massive Corruption, Match of the Year against Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, Ring General of the Year, which she shared with GUNTHER, and Female Superstar of the Year.
Other winners included Megan Morant for Best Media Personality, Sean Mooney for Best Announcer, Jessika Carr for Most Corrupt Referee, Sam "Scam" Roberts for Best Nickname, Michael Cole for Best Announcer at Telling Lies and Getting Facts Incorrect, "Busted Open Radio" for Most Hated Radio Show, and Lynch's husband Seth Rollins for Male Superstar of the Year. Lynch also gave out a Lifetime Achievement Award for Pearce, though it's likely one he didn't want, as it was for Worst GM.
Immediately, speculation began that Lynch's awards were created as a parody to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards, which were handed out on Friday. Several responses to Lynch's awards supported that, including Cole, who called Lynch's awards "voted on by 39 people," and "Busted Open's" Dave LaGreca, who called Lynch's awards "worse than the Observer Awards." On "Raw," Cole and Corey Graves mockingly said Lynch should have a newsletter, which some took as a shot at Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.
An award voted on by 39 people that takes a shot at my credibility? No thanks, you can keep it. All of this coming from someone with the dance moves of a leprechaun.... https://t.co/sOsgD4lzzm pic.twitter.com/XhXQDQJdhS
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) February 16, 2026
Worse than the Observer Awards https://t.co/6rH1WbG9Ld
— Dave LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) February 16, 2026
Opinion: WWE is way too gotten to over Wrestling Observer Awards
I am sure this will not be the most popular opinion given that this involves a bunch of awards that didn't go in WWE's favor and Dave Meltzer, a man who just a few days ago made a fool of himself regarding his reporting over AEW star Brody King. And yet, it doesn't change the fact that WWE seems to be very gotten to over these awards. You may think that's harsh, but I ask you what other conclusion am I supposed to come to when you have those above responses? Looking at this, it sure seems to me like Graves, Cole, and LaGreca, at least, are all gotten to.
And quite frankly it's all really silly, especially since I'm not sure Lynch is as offended as they are as much as it's just an easy parody for her character. The biggest reason it's silly; none of these people were complaining or questioning the Observer Awards' integrity when WWE was raking in the awards over the last several years. Go look if you don't believe me; in 2023 and 2024, WWE was where AEW and CMLL (the other big Obsever Award winner) were this year, winning most of the major categories. For the 2022 awards, Meltzer openly criticized voters for choosing Tony Khan as Booker of the Year over Triple H. These WWE/WWE adjacent figures and fans aren't upset because these awards mean nothing, they're upset because they lost them. It happens. My advice is either live up to what you say and stop caring about them so much, or just accept you had a down year and move on.