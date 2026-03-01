Former Headbanger Mosh Discusses Part-Time Role As WWE Performance Center Trainer

Fans of WWE's "Attitude Era" will likely remember The Headbangers, Mosh and Thrasher, who wrestled through most of the period and had a brief run with the tag team championship in 1997. These days, Headbanger Mosh (real name Chaz Warrington) works behind the scenes, serving as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center. Warrington elaborated on his role while appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"Steve Corino and I – we've remained friends all these years," Warrington said. "We were texting one day. And I was like, 'Hey, you know, just throwing it out there, if you ever need a coach up there, or if there's an opportunity to come up and help out or something.' He was like, 'Yeah, no, absolutely.'"

Corino got Warrington in touch with Matt Bloom, who is the head trainer at the WWE PC. Warrington said Bloom was happy to have him come to the training center and help out, and just two weeks later they made it happen. After first getting started in 2024, Warrington returns to guest coach a few times a year.

"One of the biggest things [I'm teaching them] is selling [and] storytelling," Warrington explained. "A match has to tell a story, it needs to make sense. And for me, I'm very old school of how I was brought up, the realism behind it. Selling's huge, especially if you're a babyface."

Along with that, Warrington tries to emphasize that, no matter how fast-paced the match, it's important to slow down at times, as it allows the audience to digest what they're witnessing. Rather than athletic feats, Warrington believes (like many other veterans) that storytelling is the key to getting an audience to care.

