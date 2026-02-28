Kevin Nash Recalls Torment Of Decision To Leave WWE

On June 10th, 1996 Kevin Nash – alongside the late Scott Hall – made history by jumping over to WCW after years in WWE, forming The Outsiders and laying the foundations for the nWo faction that would usher in Hulk Hogan's massive heel turn.

However, the jump from WWE wasn't something that Nash easily did, and in an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, he explained why it was such a difficult decision, especially because he considered Vince McMahon a father figure "to a degree."

"He was strong like my dad was," he explained. "I was very emotionally connected to him ... It was very hard. One of the hardest decisions ... It would have been so hard, had it not been for the fact that my wife was six months pregnant, and I hadn't seen her but probably 45 times in the last f***ing year and a half."

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to express that the imminent birth of his own son largely influenced his decision to leave WWE, because WCW came with a lighter schedule.

Despite this, Nash's relationship with McMahon was also marked by a massive milestone, as according to the veteran, they all celebrated together after WWE overcame the infamous 1993 steroid scandal that almost landed McMahon behind bars.

"Vince was a Scotch guy," he recalled. "When we beat the trial – the steroid trial – we all met at a diner, Vince, Pat [Patterson], the Kliq ... We were all at a diner someplace, and we're just – after we ate like egg white omelets and s***, we started doing shots of Dewar's."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.