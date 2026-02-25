WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/16/2026

After two weeks of growth in viewership on Netflix, WWE's Monday night show, "WWE Raw," saw a dip in viewership for the February 16 edition.

The show, which was held at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, drew an audience of 2.7 million on Netflix over the course of seven days. This was a decline from the previous two weeks, which had registered viewership of 2.9 million for the February 9th show and 3.1 million for the February 2nd show. Last week's show, despite the fall in viewership, was #7 for the week on Netflix's viewership charts for the US, and #9 globally. Netflix's data has disclosed that the show made it to the top 10 of the charts in 16 different countries. The February 16 show, Netflix says, was viewed by fans for a total of 4.9 million hours, which is less than the previous week's 5.1 million hours of viewership.

"Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," "The Hunting Party," and "Love Is Blind: Ohio" were ahead of "Raw" in the viewership, making it to the top three on Netflix in the US for the week.

The February 16 edition of "Raw" featured two Elimination Chamber qualifying triple threat matches, where Asuka and Je'Von Evans won their respective matches. Asuka will join Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, and Kiana James in the women's Elimination Chamber match, while the young Evans will face off against former world champions like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Jey Uso, as well as LA Knight and former "NXT" compatriot Trick Williams, in the men's match. We also got a new #1 contentder for the Intercontinenal Championship as Penta got the better of El Grande Americano, and the show also featured segments involving AJ Lee and CM Punk.