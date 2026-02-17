WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/9/2026

It was an every other week kind of month for "WWE Raw" in January, at least when it came to their Netflix rating. Twice during the month, "Raw" was able to place in Netlix's global top ten rankings, only to then fall out a week later, leaving its viewership data a mystery. But after placing 6th for their February 2 episode, there was hope that "Raw" might actually place in the top ten for two consecutive weeks, the first time it would've done so since November.

It was a goal they achieved, albeit with some viewership dips to go along with it. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 9 episode of "Raw" placed 7th in Netflix's global top ten rankings. Though it was down one spot from 6th on February 2, the placement meant viewership data was available. The show drew 2.9 million global views over the course of the week, down from 3.1 million views for February 2. Likewise, hours viewed was also down, with February 9 drawing 5.1 million, down from 5.8 million.

Despite the small drops, WWE will likely be thrilled to place in the global rankings for two consecutive weeks once more and to place as high as seventh, which trails only the February 2 episode as the highest placement "Raw" has received in those rankings since November. "Raw" similarly placed 7th in the domestic Netflix rankings, though the news was less good there, as it fell two spots from 5th place.

Airing out of Cleveland, Ohio, "Raw" featured a confrontation between AJ Lee and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, leading to a match between the two being made for Elimination Chamber. "Raw" also saw a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match announced for the Chamber as well, with CM Punk agreeing to defend the title against Finn Balor, in what will be a homefield advantage for Punk thanks to the PLE taking place in Chicago, Illinois.