WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/2/2026

The first episode of "WWE Raw" following the 2026 Royal Rumble proved to be a big one on Netflix, as the show's viewership over the course of a week was over the three million mark. The show saw Rumble winner Roman Reigns officially challenge World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to a main event match at WrestleMania 42.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the February 2 edition of the red brand drew 3.1 million global viewers over a seven day period, with 5.8 million hours of the show viewed. Prior to this episode, the most recent viewership data available for "Raw" from Netflix was for the January 19 edition of the show, which drew 2.5 million viewers. The last time "Raw" was over the three million mark was a month prior, for the January 5 show, which was advertised as a big event, as it was "Raw's" one-year anniversary on the platform.

The show ranked sixth for the week globally across English language shows on the streaming service. "Raw" ranked fifth in the United States. The show was beat out in the rankings by the fourth season of "Bridgerton," which took the first spot, as well as "The Lincoln Lawyer," "HIS & HERS," and "Is It Cake? Valentines."

In addition to Punk and Reigns confrontation which took the main event slot of the show, the February 2 edition of "Raw" also saw Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer successfully defend her gold in a Philadelphia street fight against Raquel Rodriguez. Brie Bella made her return to the red brand alongside her sister after coming back to WWE in the women's Royal Rumble, and Oba Femi appeared to squash both members of the War Raiders.