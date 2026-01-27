WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/19/2026

With a strong showing to kick off 2026 that saw them place in Netflix's global top ten rankings for the first time weeks, "WWE Raw" seemed to have finally overcome its December viewership blues. But the January 12 episode was a come back to earth moment, as the red brand found itself once again on the outside looking in. For January 19, things once again changed for the better.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Raw" placed 9th in Netflix's global top ten rankings, making "Raw's" viewership data available. The show drew 2.5 million views over the course of the week, along with 4.6 hours viewed. Both numbers were down from the last set of numbers available, with total views falling from 3.5 on January 5, and hours viewed dropping from 5.9. It is known, however, that "Raw" did less than 2.5 million views last week due to the 10th place show drawing that, meaning this week's viewership was at least up to some degree.

Much like the January 12 episode that aired out of England, viewership was likely affected by "Raw" airing earlier in the day due to taping in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Despite all their issues with the global Netflix rankings, "Raw" has continued to place highly in Netflix's domestic top ten, and did so again for this episode, finishing in 6th. It's the third straight "Raw" episode to place in that spot in the US rankings.

Being in Belfast, "Raw" decided to build the show around Finn Balor, who despite being from Ireland was still received as a hometown heel. The Judgment Day member made the most of his minutes as well, challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Despite losing, Balor received plaudits for his performance, and appears on course to face Punk for the title again after attacking him during "Raw" last night.