WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Draws & Duds

While the men's Elimination Chamber match, featuring Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, may have a seemingly predictable winner, with reports that WrestleMania plans are unfinished, at best, and up in the air due to poor ticket sales, at worst, this match could end up being an exciting one. There is no doubt there's a ton of great talent in the match, which is what makes it a draw, but only one man can emerge victorious to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

The predictable winner of this match is "The American Nightmare" due to his ongoing feud with McIntyre. If things end up exactly the way fans think, at least we'll likely also see Jacob Fatu involved somehow in the Chamber. Getting the "Samoan Werewolf" involved, despite him not being in the match, officially, is an exciting prospect. The Chamber would be a great place for him to beat down Rhodes or wreck havoc in some other way, leading to the triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship that seems likely to happen in Las Vegas.

But, what if the end result isn't as predictable as we may think? That thought alone makes this match much more exciting, which is much-needed on a very predictable card overall. Perhaps, Triple H will come to his senses and realize that finally putting Knight over here to get him in the ring with McIntyre, someone who he's had issues with before, would be an excellent idea to maybe help sell some more 'Mania tickets. Rumors abound that McIntyre's match will be anything but a singles bout, so heck, maybe throw Knight into the mix back over on "SmackDown" with a win to make this all even more messy.

No matter what happens, this match is going to be a good time. Despite what many fans think about former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, he's over with crowds all over the world, so that will at least add some extra excitement, even though his spot was meant for the now-injured Bronson Reed.

Perhaps more obvious than a Rhodes victory is an epic high-spot or three by Evans, possibly a big OG Cutter off the top of the pod. Williams is also exciting addition to the match, as he's been extremely over with fans, and is already well on his way to becoming a mega star on the main roster. With the solid bases of Orton and Rhodes, and even Knight, for Evans and Williams, there's no doubt that whatever the outcome, the men's Elimination Chamber match will be one of the most exciting on the card.

Written by Daisy Ruth