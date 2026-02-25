CMLL, STARDOM, More Promotions Set To Host Shows Over WWE WrestleMania Weekend

WrestleMania 42 is quickly approaching, and with WrestleMania comes a slew of wrestling events all across the week, as various promotions look to take advantage of the large amount of wrestling fans descending onto Las Vegas. Many of the usual suspects are returning for the weekend, including GCW with their annual Collective of shows. Also being featured, however, is a lucha libre powerhouse making a rare step north of the border, in conjunction with several other notable promotions.

On Wednesday, The Palms in Las Vegas announced Slam Fest, a "multi-venue wrestling and entertainment extravaganza" taking place during WrestleMania weekend. Slam Fest will see six wrestling events from five different promotions take place in the Pearl Theater from Thursday, April 16, through Friday, April 17. The festivities will kick off with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling at 11 a.m., followed by CMLL at 2:30 p.m. and House of Glory at 7:30 p.m. Friday will then feature a second TJPW event at 11 a.m., followed by World Wonder Ring Stardom at 2:30 p.m., and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling closing things out at 7:30 p.m.

This is not the first rodeo for TJPW, Stardom, or House of Glory, all of whom have run WrestleMania weekend before, with TJPW becoming a consistent presence of the last few years. It will be the first WrestleMania weekend show for both Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and CMLL, and a rare instance of the lucha libre promotion stepping out of its home country of Mexico.

Though CMLL has run joint shows in the United States with promotional partners such as MLW and New Japan, Cagematch records show they have only run a handful of shows in the US over their 93 year history, most of which occurred in the 1990s. The Slam Fest event will be the first solo run CMLL event in the United States since September 12, 2004, when the promotion ran an event in Charlotte, North Carolina.