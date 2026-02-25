Stephanie Vaquer Comments On Partner Myles Borne Winning WWE NXT North American Title

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer offered congratulations to her partner, Myles Borne, on social media on Wednesday after his huge victory and title win on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." Borne defeated Ethan Page, just ahead of Page becoming the longest-reigning North American Champion in history, to win his first title in WWE.

Vaquer took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Borne, smiling with the championship slung over his shoulder. "La Primera" penned a sweet message to go alongside the snapshot.

"I'm so proud of you, because I truly know how hard you work day after day," she wrote. "You deserve this and so much more."

The pair began dating when Vaquer was still at the WWE Performance Center. She was officially called up to the main roster in May following her NXT Women's Championship loss to Jacy Jayne in the days prior to the announcement. Vaquer and Borne will sometimes share their love in posts to social media, like when Borne posted a photo of them with a caption congratulating Vaquer on her Women's World Championship victory. But more often than not, the couple chooses to keep their private life quiet.

Borne began training with WWE at the PC in March 2022 and made his in-ring debut on a June episode of "WWE NXT Level Up" that year. He started working on "NXT" as a member of No Quarter Catch Crew alongside Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp in September 2023. Prior to his feud with Page over the North American Championship, Borne won a 25-man battle royal in May 2025 for the opportunity to challenge then-NXT Champion Oba Femi, but lost at Battleground.