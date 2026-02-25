AEW's Eddie Kingston Pulled From Seminar, Meet & Greet 'Due To Medical Reasons'

The stars of AEW are currently in Denver, Colorado for this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" and the taping of this weekend's episode of "AEW Collision," but one man who won't be involved in those shows is "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston.

Pro Wrestling Junkies took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that Kingston, who was supposed to be doing a meet-and-greet with fans at an event this weekend has had to pull out due to medical reasons. Kingston was also supposed to host a seminar alongside his tag team partner Ortiz, but that has been temporarily postponed as Ortiz has reportedly agreed to go ahead with seminar free of charge if enough people want it to happen.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has since confirmed that the reason for Kingston pulling out of all scheduled events for this week is due to the former ROH World Champion suffering from severe migraine headaches, and will be focusing on his health for the immediate future. Pro Wrestling Junkie have offered a full refund to those who had bought tickets for the meet-and-greet.

Kingston has been back in AEW for just over five months at the time of writing after missing 16 months of action due to a serious knee injury. He returned on the Zero Hour portion of the 2025 AEW All Out pay-per-view where he beat Big Bill, before forming a short-lived team with Hook. However, when Hook re-joined The Opps at Full Gear 2025, Kingston ended up challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship on the Winter is Coming edition of "Dynamite" in a losing effort. Since then, Kingston has reunited with Ortiz, who had also missed over a year of action due to injury, and feuded with the Grizzled Young Veterans. That rivalry came to a violent end on the February 7 episode of "Collision" where Kingston, Ortiz, and The Rascalz defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans, Bryan Keith, and the aforementioned Big Bill in a Parking Lot Fight.