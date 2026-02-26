Former WWE Star Sarah Logan (AKA Valhalla) Confirms She Has 'Left Wrestling'

Former WWE star Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla, has announced her retirement from pro wrestling and discussed what her life is like now after WWE.

Logan detailed on the "Wise Traditions" podcast her decision to call time on her in-ring career. The former WWE star's focus has now moved away from pro wrestling to a life on the farm, which she has immersed herself in, with her focal point now being caring for all aspects of her farm, and also being a mother.

"Okay, so when I was on the road, and I thought about becoming a mother and becoming a farmer, you're like, wow, that sounds so peaceful. Like, what if I never want to come back to wrestling? What if I just want to stay at the farm? And like, once that happened and once I, because I got fired, had a baby, got re-hired, and so got re-hired, and then I just left the company permanently. My contract just expired on the 5th, and I'm not renewing it," she said. "So I, when at first I was like, I don't want to come back to wrestling. Maybe I just want to start a homestead and be a farmer and a mother. And once that happened, my body wasn't used to that peace."

The idea to move away from the hustle and bustle of pro wrestling to a much quieter life on the farm first came about for her when she was let go by WWE during the pandemic. She revealed that her family was farmers and she naturally gravitated towards having one of her own with her husband and WWE star Erik, growing hay and corn, as well as raising cows. Logan's WWE career began in 2016 in "WWE NXT" and was later moved to the main roster, which she was a part of until her release in 2020. She returned to the promotion once again in 2022 and wrestled for the last time in 2024 before her contract expired a year later.