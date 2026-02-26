Cody Rhodes Is Looking Forward To Facing Former WWE NXT Star

Cody Rhodes will be eyeing a win in the men's Elimination Chamber match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania, but he will also have one eye on young WWE star Je'Von Evans, who he thinks highly of.

WWE is going through a period of transition with new, young stars replacing legendary wrestlers, and one of those that's earmarked to do great things in the promotion is Evans, who has been fast-tracked through "NXT" to the main roster. Evans will feature in the men's Elimination Chamber match alongside Rhodes, and "The American Nightmare" has named him as the wrestler he's most excited to face in the match.

"Je'Von Evans, without a doubt [is the one I'm most excited to wrestle] because Je'Von Evans is our youngest guy, I think, competing in the Elimination Chamber. And if you haven't seen what Je'Von Evans can do yet, it's truly amazing. He's changing the game the same way AJ Styles changed the game years ago," Rhodes said in an interview with "ESPN."

The former world champion is interested in seeing how Evans fares in his first Elimination Chamber match, as he thinks that the match can truly test a wrestler's mettle.

"But also when you taste the steel on these type of matches, it's a different vibe. There's a different level of grit to it, and I want to see if he can match everyone in there," he added.

Aside from Evans, Rhodes will have to keep his eyes open on the other competitors in the match, which includes strong contenders like Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, as well as another promising star, Trick Williams. Rhodes, despite his vast experience, has only been part of the Elimination Chamber match once in his career, way back in 2012, when it was eventually won by Daniel Bryan.