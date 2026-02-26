Bully Ray Speculates On GUNTHER's WWE WrestleMania Direction After EC Qualifier Loss

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER doesn't have an opponent yet for this year's WrestleMania, and Bully Ray wonders if WWE is planning for him to face a WWE Hall of Famer at the show.

GUNTHER could've had a world title opportunity at "The Show of Shows" if he had won his Elimination Chamber qualifying match and then gone on to win the match. But, interference from Dragon Lee, who attacked GUNTHER, which led to Je'Von Evans capitalizing on the situation and pinning Rey Mysterio for the win. While discussing GUNTHER's plans for WrestleMania on "Busted Open," Ray argued how Mysterio could be GUNTHER's perfect opponent.

"Yesterday, we talked about if GUNTHER did not win the match and did not get into the Chamber, then what's next for GUNTHER? Dragon Lee attacks GUNTHER. GUNTHER is obviously going to have a problem with what Dragon Lee did to him," Ray asked. "GUNTHER is probably going to take out Dragon Lee, yes? Yesterday, we talked about Rey Mysterio. Is Dragon Lee the way to Rey Mysterio?"

The "Busted Open" show was recorded before Styles' retirement celebration this past week on "WWE Raw," when there was an inkling of a possibility that Styles' retirement was a work and not real. Ray said that he doesn't want GUNTHER and Styles to run it back, and instead wishes to see the Austrian face off against Mysterio.

"I'm hoping they get to Rey Mysterio in some way, shape, or form. I do not want to see GUNTHER versus AJ Styles at WrestleMania," he said.

GUNTHER, on this week's "Raw," true to form, berated Styles and the fans for celebrating him. But his tirade was cut off by Dragon Lee, with the two attacking each other before security separated them. The two will face off against each other at next week's "Raw," which may lead to a feud with Mysterio.