WWE's Seth Rollins Talks Working Relationship With CM Punk, Possible Reconciliation

Seth Rollins has spoken about the history he shared with CM Punk and discussed if there's scope for them to bury the hatchet.

Rollins and Punk have a real-life rivalry dating several years, and the former recently spoke to Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay" if the two are now friends.

"I wouldn't say so [that we are friends. I mean, there's obviously some sort of working relationship, otherwise, you know, we wouldn't be able to go out there and have matches. But there's just so much. It's so complex. I think maybe once we're both away from the business or retired or have hung it up, there might be an opportunity for reconciliation there. It's just so hard for me to separate the CM Punk that there is now from the CM Punk that was a really rotten friend to me 10 years ago," he admitted. "And so it's just those wounds take time to heal. I think whether or not he cares to make the effort to do that and I care to care if he makes the effort to do that, I don't know. I don't know if either of us have the time for it at the moment."

Rollins disclosed that WWE management hasn't asked them to patch things up, but he was asked by WWE, before Punk's return, about his feelings towards the former AEW star rejoining the company. While he doesn't see eye-to-eye with Punk at all, Rollins said that he will put aside his differences with Punk to work with him in the ring.

Rollins recalled his past friendship with Punk, which goes back way before either of them was a part of WWE. He credited Punk for playing a part in him and Jon Moxley being called up to the main roster, and even revealed how Punk let him stay in his house. But, things turned sour between the two following Punk's controversial departure from WWE, with Rollins claiming that Punk went silent despite him reaching out to speak to him.