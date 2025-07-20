Seth Rollins Addresses Grudge With Fellow WWE Star CM Punk

Seth Rollins has repeatedly made his feelings clear about his dislike of CM Punk and has discussed whether he would ever bury the hatchet with his fellow WWE star.

Rollins had previously called Punk a "cancer" prior to 'The Second City Saint's' return to WWE, and was visibly irate after Punk's surprise appearance at Survivor Series in 2023. While guest hosting "The Rich Eisen Show," Rollins talked about Punk's upcoming match with Gunther at SummerSlam, and wished that the Austrian would turn Punk's "chest into ground beef," before addressing his beef with Punk.

"You know, I mean, my feelings on CM Punk are not hard to find. [I] Don't like the guy, never liked the guy, haven't liked the guy, probably never going to like the guy. You know what? I often wonder if there is any world where CM Punk and I could be friends. Is there any world where I could not hate this dude? And so far, the answer is no. And I'm not a guy that likes to hold grudges. I find that grudges are — they take a lot of energy," said Rollins. "It takes time, it takes effort, and I don't like that. I like to put my effort into good things, positive things. People I like, I love, not people I hate. I think he's the one. I think he's the one that ... I mean, there's some other guys who I've had bad experiences with, but you know, water under the bridge. Not with him. Not with old Phil Brooks."

"The Visionary" previously claimed that his hatred for Punk stems from love, following the latter's acrimonious exit from WWE in 2014. Rollins also stated in the aforementioned interview that despite his injury, he could be there at SummerSlam to watch the Gunther-Punk match, as he would be cheering on his wife and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who will defend her title against Lyra Valkyria.