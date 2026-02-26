Former AAA Luchadora La Hija De Gatubela Join To CMLL, Prompting Name Change

When WWE first purchased AAA last April, many expected it would be the start of a bidding war for talent in Mexico between AAA and rival CMLL. Instead, that didn't happen, with CMLL securing some of their bigger names with dual AEW/CMLL contracts, while WWE opted to focus on their own talents. This week, however, CMLL made a move that saw them bring in two former AAA luchadoras that had been a focal part of AAA's Reina de Reinas division years prior to the WWE sale.

On "CMLL Informa" Wednesday night, Julio Cesar Rivera introduced Keyra and La Hija de Gatubela as the newest members of the CMLL women's division. It was also announced that Gatubela would be changing her name, now going as Garra Negra. The duo will make their debuts on CMLL's all women's show on March 6, teaming together to take on La Catalina and Sanely. Having served as rivals on the independents, either seemed pleased with the decision.

A second generation luchadora, Hija de Gatubela first gained notoriety when she joined AAA in May 2021 as the new Sexy Star, taking over the gimmick for the former Lucha Underground luchadora best known for legitimately breaking Rosemary's arm at TripleMania XXV in 2017. Gatubela remained with AAA until departing in the fall of 2024, and has since been a mainstay on the Mexican indie scene, wrestling for promotions such as DTU, The Crash, and IWRG.

In contrast, Keyra began working for AAA in 2018 after several years of being considered the top luchadora on the indie scene. She would reach her apex in June 2019 when she defeated La Hiedra and Chik Tormenta to win the Reina de Reinas Championship, but was forced to vacate it soon after due to injury. Over the years, she would begin to only sporadically appear in AAA in favor of working IWRG and other indies, though she continued to work spot AAA shows until the fall of 2025.