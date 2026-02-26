Future WWE HOFer AJ Styles Warns AEW Star: 'Listen To Your Body'

As "The Aerial Assassin," Will Ospreay has prided himself on entertaining fans with a high-flying and high-impact style of wrestling. Following his recovery from a serious neck injury, though, Ospreay recognizes that his in-ring offense may need to change. Based on his own experiences, future WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles encourages Ospreay to take care of his health first.

"I think Will is a super talented kid," Styles said on the "Talk'N Shop Podcast." "I wrestled him before and it was a fun match. He's so good right now. It's cool seeing guys just keep getting better, figuring out who they are, and the progression of just the way that they wrestle, the psychology they use. He's definitely on to something so kudos to him, man. I got nothing but praise for him. Just stay safe out there, man. A lot of times you got to listen to your body. That's the one thing I found out as I get older, like maybe I don't do that tonight. So yeah, he's great."

Ospreay, a former AEW International Champion, underwent successful neck surgery last September after an MRI showed that he had two herniated discs. In recent weeks, he's resurfaced in various AEW video packages promoting his ongoing recovery and long-awaited return to the ring. As of now, the time and date for Ospreay's in-ring comeback is uncertain, though he is reportedly aiming to perform at AEW All In, which will emanate from his home country of England on August 30.

Styles and Ospreay famously wrestled each other at RevPro's High Stakes event in February 2015, with Styles emerging victorious after nearly 24 minutes of action. The next year, Styles signed with WWE.

