AEW's Kris Statlander Remembers Scariest In-Ring Moments

When asked if she's ever suffered any concussions, Statlander noted that she's had no official diagnoses, though she has endured some hard hits to her head. She's also legitimately passed out in the ring.

Looking back at AEW WrestleDream, where she defended the AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm, Statlander revealed that she momentarily lost consciousness due to her "Timeless" opponent's TCM Chickenwing.

"Middle of the match, actually it was towards the end, Toni, she puts me in her chicken wing submission. It's right after I beat her for the title, so she's obviously trying to win it back. I passed out for real in the middle of my match, but then I came back to right away," Statlander said. "It was weird if you've never been you know choked out before. It was a weird almost like you're falling asleep, but you're kind of aware of everything. Then I came back to and everything kind of slowly came back like a reverse fade to black basically. And then I was like, alright, let's go, I can't be in here anymore."

The moment in reference occurred after Storm escaped Statlander's submission hold, then applied her own TCM Chickenwing. While trapped in Storm's hold, Statlander seemed to struggle to move her body toward the ropes. Eventually, she managed to settle her foot onto the bottom rope to break it.

Once Statlander recovered from the momentary choke out, she went on to defeat Storm by locking her in a head scissor submission, then dropping her with a second Saturday Night Fever. Statlander initially claimed the AEW Women's Championship by pinning Storm in a four-way bout at AEW All Out. Thekla recently dethroned Statlander as AEW Women's Champion in a Strap Match on "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.