WWE Bringing AAA To Texas

WWE is reportedly planning to host a AAA show in the United States later this year, with rumors that it could be held in Texas.

"Wrestlevotes Radio" on "Fightful Select" has reported that the TKO-owned company has plans to have a AAA show on April 11, which will be a week before WrestleMania 42, set to be held in Las Vegas. The report added that the show will be a triple taping. Texas, as per the report, is one of the names that they are considering to host the event in. As of this writing, AAA has advertised a show on that date at the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico.

AAA will have more eyes on their product in 2026, with the start of their new international deal with FOX. As part of the deal, which came into effect on the January 17th edition of AAA, the show will be broadcast in Central America and South America, as well as Mexico. The promotion's next big event is the Rey De Reyes, which will take place on March 14 in Mexico, where WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, will put his AAA title on the line against El Hijo del Vikingo in a No DQ match, while AAA World Tag Team Championships will also be defended, as WWE's War Raiders will face off against the champions, Psycho Clown and Pagano.