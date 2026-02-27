Future WWE HOFer AJ Styles Explains Decision To Not Retire In TNA

Following his career-ending loss to GUNTHER at the 2026 Royal Rumble, WWE sent AJ Styles off into retirement with a heartwarming tribute on "WWE Raw," which included a reveal of his pending WWE Hall of Fame induction. According to Styles, he once envisioned his in-ring career wrapping up under the TNA banner. Upon leaving the company in 2014, though, his mind naturally changed.

"Was there ever a thought of retiring anywhere besides WWE? Here's the crazy thing. Had TNA offered me the deal that I had, I would've stayed there. So there was that," Styles told "Raw Recap: WWE Now." "I was proud of the fact that I helped make a company. I wanted to be there, but as things would have it, here I am in WWE, and I'm grateful for it."

As Styles alluded to, his nearly 12-year run with TNA came to an end in early 2014 due to the company lowballing his new contract offer. At the time, TNA was experiencing financial problems, which led to Styles being expected to take about a 60% pay cut. Styles ultimately turned down the offer and began working in other promotions, such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In January 2016, Styles made his WWE debut as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble. With reigns as United States, Intercontinental, Tag Team, and WWE Champion now to his name, Styles came full circle last month when he put his career on the line against GUNTHER at the 2026 Royal Rumble. "The Career Killer" emerged victorious after making Styles pass out to the sleeper hold.

