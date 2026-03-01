5 WWE Wrestlers Currently Being Wasted On The Main Roster

To this day, Johnny Gargano is recognized as one of the best professional wrestlers to ever step inside an "NXT" ring. Many fans of the "Black and Gold" era would have a hard time believing that Gargano would get lost in the shuffle on WWE's main roster, especially under Triple H's leadership, but that's exactly what has happened.

When Gargano first arrived to the main roster, fans expected him to get the same treatment as Seth Rollins or Finn Balor after being called up from "NXT," as they were directly inserted into the main event scene. Instead, Gargano spent months competing in meaningless singles feuds until WWE decided to have him reunite with his #DIY partner, Tommaso Ciampa. For a brief period of time, it seemed like the plan to have #DIY team together again was working, as both men found themselves on TV more often after becoming WWE Tag Team Champions. However, after their second reign with the titles ended, their appearances on "SmackDown" became fewer.

Last month, Ciampa left WWE for AEW, leaving Gargano to be inserted into a storyline where he his depressed every week after having lost his tag team partner. At the very least, the story is a new direction for his character, but many fans rather see Gargano return to being the weekly spark plug that was "Johnny Wrestling."