MJF Admits His AEW Work Was 'The Drizzling S**ts' For Months After Adam Cole Injury

In the beginning of the summer of 2023, Better Than You Bay Bay was all the rave in AEW. But as fast as it was propelling, things ended up taking a waylay for Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Adam Cole. Following a serious ankle injury that left Cole unavailable to compete alongside MJF and to defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles, it left "The Salt of the Earth" defeated and alone. The current two-time AEW World Champion reflected on that strenuous time, and what was truly going on internally in "The Devil's" mind.

"I had an unfun time after Adam Cole broke his ankle," the former tag team champion said in an interview with "Self Made Pro." "Wrestling fans had an unfun time after Adam Cole broke his ankle. I was the drizzling sh*ts for three months after Adam Cole broke his ankle because I was dealing with the loss of a friendship. I was dealing with the loss of knowing who I was as a performer on multiple levels. I didn't know who I was anymore for three months."

What was the final blow came at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, where MJF lost his "Triple B" to Samoa Joe, only to find out that Cole was behind the devil persona that kept haunting MJF up until his world title defense. Despite the ruination of their budding alliance, MJF came back to AEW and executed a full circle moment when he reclaimed the World Championship from Joe at Worlds End in 2025. Now, the "Better Than You" megastar will have to try his hand against "Hangman" Adam Page in their upcoming Texas Death Match for the World Title on Sunday, March 15, at Revolution.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Self Made Pro," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.