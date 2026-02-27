WWE Informs Ticket Holders Of New Starting Time For WrestleMania 42

It looks like WrestleMania 42 this coming April will have an earlier start time than expected.

On Thursday, WWE sent a mass email to its ticket holders which stated that WrestleMania 42 will begin at 2:30 p.m. Pacific, a change that has also been announced on the company's website. Following the new update, Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez provided more information about the time change on social media, explaining that in-ring action for WrestleMania will not begin until 3:00 p.m. local time. The event was initially scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

Interestingly, the time change comes just two days after WWE revealed that NXT Stand & Deliver will not transpire over WrestleMania weekend like usual, as the event will instead take place from The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri on Saturday, April 4. Since 2022, NXT Stand & Deliver has been held on the Saturday afternoon of WrestleMania weekend in the same host city of the promotion's biggest show of the year. A potential reason for the change could be the 10:00 a.m Pacific start time for last year's event, which resulted in talent frustration with their call time being in the early hours of the morning.

So far, Roman Reigns versus CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship and Liv Morgan versus Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Title are the only matches confirmed for WrestleMania, but some more matches should be added to the card following this weekend's Elimination Chamber. Additionally, WrestleMania plans are currently said to be "up in the air" due to poor ticket sales, leading there to be uncertainty regarding the creative direction for the event.