Big E Thinks It's 'Disrespectful' To Call WWE Women's IC Title 'Midcard'

For over 40 years, the Intercontinental Championship has been considered a prestigious yet mid-card title in WWE, with "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce further describing it as a "beacon of opportunity" for the company's male stars. Under those same principles, WWE then introduced the Women's Intercontinental Championship in 2024, with Lyra Valkyria crowned as the inaugural titleholder and Becky Lynch as her successor.

According to Big E, a former Men's IC Champion, calling the women's iteration of the title "mid-card" actually may not be entirely fitting. "The lineage of this title, Becky has done so much incredible work to make this title meaningful," Big E said on "Raw Recap: WWE Now." "When we have new titles, it really is about the way it's introduced, it's about the people who hold it, it's about the rivalries we see. This thing has been hot. I feel like from day one, what we got to see with Lyra, what we got to see with everyone who's held it and competed for it, even seeing Maxxine [Dupri] step up and have her best performances holding this title and competing for it, honestly, I think this is my favorite mid-card title right now. It almost feels disrespectful to call it a mid-card title because we're seeing so many future Hall of Famers hold it, so many all-time greats hold it."

Valkyria cemented herself as the first ever Women's Intercontinental Champion by besting Dakota Kai in tournament finals on "Raw" in January 2025. Lynch extended the lineage by defeating Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank. With some help from AJ Lee, Maxxine Dupri then dethroned "The Man" in Madison Square Garden. Just mere weeks later, though, Lynch reclaimed it. Later tonight, Lynch will defend the Women's IC Title against AJ Lee, a two-time Divas Champion, at WWE Elimination Chamber.

