AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/25/2026

The February 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" took its toll on a number of AEW performers due to the high altitude in Denver, Colorado, but that didn't stop them from taking some major steps towards the Revolution pay-per-view on March 15. The Babes of Wrath retained their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against Megabad via disqualification. The Young Bucks, The Rascalz, and Jack Perry conquered FTR and The Demand in a wild Mile High Madness match, and it was confirmed that the AEW World Championship match at Revolution between MJF and Hangman Page will be a Texas Death Match.

AEW delivered a big rating last week thanks to the fallout from Grand Slam Australia, but this week's figures couldn't reach those same heights. Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the February 25 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 633,000 viewers, marking a 9% drop from the previous week and dipping 3% below the trailing four week average of 651,000 viewers. As usual, those numbers do not include the people who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was a bigger drop in the key 18-49 demographic as this week's "Dynamite" posted a 0.10 number, 17% lower than last week's 0.12 number, which is also the trailing four week average. While not the lowest number in the demographic of the year, it is the lowest in the month of February with the closest being the 0.09 number that was posted on January 28. A 0.10 number was enough for "Dynamite" to rank joint tenth for the night in the prime time cable rankings, tying with the likes of the NHL on TNT, but far from the 0.38 the NBA game on ESPN posted which topped the rankings. AEW will be looking to boost these numbers next week as the road to Revolution starts to wind down.