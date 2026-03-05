WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Recalls Vince McMahon's Fondness For Scotch

When life is on the rocks for Vince McMahon, catch him grabbing the nearest shot(s) of scotch. There's no chance in hell you wouldn't catch former Chairman and CEO of WWE without a drink, especially after fighting an uphill trial in the steroid scandal, and winning it in the early '90s. There's been other lawsuits since, but believe it when Kevin Nash says that McMahon found his "5 o'clock somewhere" paradise whenever and wherever he could find it.

"Vince was a scotch guy," the Hall of Famer revealed on his "Kliq This" podcast. "He liked Dewar's...like when we beat the trial, the Steroid Trial, we all met at a diner – Vince, Pat, the Kliq. I think that was it. But we were all at a diner someplace...and after we ate like egg white omelets and s**t, we started doing shots of Dewar's."

Since departing from the enterprise he helped maintain, the third-generation promoter and businessman has seen his fair share of court cases, including the ongoing civil lawsuit with Janel Grant, the "Ring Boy" abuse scandal, and his most recent reckless driving charges in Connecticut. Regarding the latter case, this past October, it was ruled that McMahon could enter a pre-trial program if he made a $1,000 charitable contribution and only drive if properly licensed and insured in the future. Should he follow those rules, the former CEO could be dismissed from the charges in a year.

