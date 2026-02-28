WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Match Order Reportedly Revealed

The Road to WrestleMania is due for a pit stop in Chicago for Elimination Chamber, and with just hours left until the show, reports of the night's match order have released. According to BodySlam+, the night is set to open and close with Elimination Chamber matches, with title bouts filling the space in between.

Chicago's Elimination Chamber festivities are set to open with the Women's Elimination Chamber match, where Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton will all fight for a chance to challenge Jade Cargill for her WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The women's division will continue to be spotlighted when AJ Lee challenges Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in the night's second match.

Lee's act will be followed by her husband, as hometown hero CM Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Finn Balor is slated for the third match of the night. The main event slot will be given to the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which will feature Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Logan Paul, after the latter won the injured Jey Uso's Chamber spot on the go-home show of "WWE SmackDown." The victor of this match will challenge Drew McIntyre for his Undisputed WWE Championship in Vegas, come April.

Saturday's Elimination Chamber festivities may not be limited to in-ring action, however. Danhausen, best known for his time in AEW, is rumored to be making his WWE debut in Chicago following his removal from AEW's roster page and recent entry into free agency. As of writing, no outlets have reported a specific timeslot or listed segment for his appearance, should he be featured Saturday.