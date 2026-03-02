WWE's Blake Monroe Is 'Not In Any Rush' To Leave NXT For The Main Roster

Blake Monroe has discussed why she isn't desperate to go to the WWE main roster, pointing out the goals she has yet to achieve on "WWE NXT."

Monroe, who is closing in on her one-year anniversary in WWE, has been tipped to move up to "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" in the near future, but that's not something on her mind currently. While speaking to Sam Roberts on his podcast, the former AEW star stated that she isn't in a hurry to move out of "NXT."

"I think people can get a little fixated on that [main roster call-up, but NXT, you know, it's strange cuz it's attached to the Performance Center. So, in some aspects there is developmental, but there are huge stars on it and we have so many viewers," she said. "And just last week, we actually had a loop in Washington and I was in the gym and these two kids ran up to me and they were like, 'I love NXT. It's my favorite show. Like I love NXT. Can we get a picture?' And they were awesome. So it's like, that is people's favorite show. I don't know why there is some kind of need to be called up. I'm not in any rush."

Monroe emphasized that she still has a great interest in continuing on "NXT," explaining how she hasn't faced several of the brand's stars, while also pointing out that she has yet to win the NXT Women's title.

"I've hardly feuded with any of the women. I mean, Jordynne Grace wasted a lot of my time and now Jada Parker is chasing me around, but there's so many women I want to wrestle. I haven't even approached the main women's title. So there's so much to do and I definitely don't look at it like that," the former AEW star added.

While an NXT Women's Championship opportunity has eluded her so far, she won the WWE NXT Women's North American Championship just a few months after joining the promotion, but lost it in a controversial finish.