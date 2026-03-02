AEW's Darby Allin Was 'Willing To Die' To Make Sure Sting Retired With Respect

AEW's Darby Allin has described the nasty spot in Sting's final match, and why he decided to perform it, despite the risks in it.

Allin narrated to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" how his gnarly spot in Sting's farewell match, where he went through glass, was one that had AEW management deeply worried.

"Easily the Sting spot [had AEW worried]. I remember the moment I hit it, my adrenaline was just going through the roof. And the referee comes up, 'How you feeling?' [I said] 'Like I feel good," he recalled. "I remember Tony saying that was — that could have been really bad."

The AEW star explained that his mindset heading into that match was to make it a memorable send-off for Sting, so much so that he was willing to die for his hero.

"I was like doing a bunch of interviews leading up to that week and everybody's like, 'What's Darby going to do?' And I was saying, 'Oh, to make sure he has goes out on the respect that he deserves. I'm willing to like die for this, you know.' Let's just make it as memorable as possible. Also at that point, you got to remember, I've with stood a million things and came back, so I really wanted something reasonable to take me, oh, clearly he's going to have to chill for a little bit, so Sting could have that iconic, you know, come back, two-on-one. I got to be taken out in a way where people actually [say] 'Alright, there's no faking that.' And that's where I naturally wound up."

Allin was nervous ahead of the match as he was desperate to do Sting proud in the match. But, he may have taken it a bit too far with the use of glass, something Tony Khan later said was too brutal for him.