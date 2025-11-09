Darby Allin's Favorite AEW Match Was Also The Most Stressful

Six years of AEW has taught many fans that Darby Allin only knows one way of doing things in the ring, and that's going to the absolute limit. Of all the spectacular, death defying moments that have happened in AEW, Allin is involved in most of them, from being thrown down flights of stairs, not once, but twice, to climbing Mt. Everest, to nearly being drowned in an aquarium, to coffin matches, and a million other situations that now blend into the scenery. But for all Allin has done, two things generally stand out more than the rest; Allin's long-time partnership with Sting, and their final match together at Revolution 2024, where Sting retired after the duo defeated the Young Bucks, in a match that saw Allin fall off a ladder and through a panel of glass.

Given all of that, the match understandably means a whole lot to Allin, who in an appearance on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox" admitted that the match was his favorite of his career. He also admitted it was a rather stressful day though, and not just because of the glass spot. Rather, Allin was worried about the ramifications of what would happen if he, Sting, and the Bucks were unable to live up to the hype of Sting's swan song.

"Just that whole day...Sting's all like 'What's wrong? You seem on edge today,'" Allin said. "And I was like 'Dude, you don't understand. We only get one shot at this. You are not the guy who's going to come out of retirement. You're literally, when you say you're done, you're done. And if we go out there and crap the bed, literally, you're going to have to live with that. So I feel like it's my duty to make sure this goes off to the best of its ability.' So I was pretty on edge that day."