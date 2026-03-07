AEW's MVP Looks Back On IWGP IC Title Reign, Missing Belt

Prior to showing up in AEW, MVP's wrestling legacy was tied to his two runs WWE, or even his tenure with TNA during the mid-2010s. As such, it's easy to forget that MVP also spent time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and made history while doing so, becoming the first man in history to hold the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in May 2011.

In a recent episode of "Marking Out," MVP reflected on his reign, and revealed that the title had been commissioned around the time he and New Japan came to terms on a working agreement. Because of his history as US Champion in WWE, MVP believes New Japan felt it was sound business for him to be inaugural IC Champion for them.

"From a business standpoint, I thought was a pretty solid idea," MVP said. "MVP, just coming from WWE, two time US Champion. It would give some prestige to that title, and then I can go on to...we talked about that before. Somebody could make the title, and then the title could make people."

MVP would go on to win the championship in an eight man tournament that took place in the United States, defeating current AEW co-worker Kazuchika Okada and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito on the way to doing so. He later dropped the title to Masato Tanaka in Sumo Hall, and admited he remains proud to have established the title and be a part of "Japanese wrestling history."

One thing MVP made clear he wasn't a part of is the disappearance of the original IWGP Intercontinental Title belt, though he has some theories on where it went.

"Nobody knows what happened to the original IWGP Intercontinental Title, it's missing," MVP said. "Once they recommissioned the new one, I don't know where the new one is, I think they have it. But the original IWGP Intercontinental belt is missing. I'm guessing some lucky collector has it hidden away in his personal collection and isn't talking about it."

