Backstage Report On Danhausen's WWE Arrival

A new report following former AEW and independent talent Danhausen's divisive WWE debut at Elimination Chamber on Saturday revealed that not everyone in WWE was fully on board with the star's signing. Dave Meltzer commented on the Sunday edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that those who didn't want Danhausen in the company may think they were correct after the less-than stellar reaction to the reveal in Chicago.

"People pushed for him. There are people who didn't want him," Meltzer said. "It was not a unanimous decision or anything like that. I would guess that the people who didn't want him are thinking like, 'Hm. Sure didn't work out so well this time.' But, in time, time will tell. He'll get another chance and maybe it'll be the Gobbledy Gooker or he'll be R-Truth, one or the other."

Danhausen departed AEW when his contract expired at the end of February and he was removed from the company's roster page the morning of his rumored WWE debut. At the time, WWE was running a mystery angle with a human-sized crate that had been shipped between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," and finally arrived in Chicago.

During the premium live event, following the World Heavyweight Championship match that saw CM Punk retain, and before the men's Elimination Chamber match, general managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce opened the crate to reveal a coffin. As they walked away, Danhausen's new music hit, and dancers dressed in his face paint emerged, followed by the "very nice, very evil" one himself. Danhausen gifted a jar of teeth to Michael Cole, then posed in the ring with the dancers before the lights went out and they all disappeared.

