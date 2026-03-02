Former WWE Star Who Debuted At ROH Taping Has Reportedly Been Signed For Months

There were plenty of notable stories coming out of Ring of Honor's TV tapings in Jacksonville, Florida this past weekend. In particular was an appearance by Tehuti Miles, who many fans will recognize as Ashante Thee Adonis from his time with WWE. As it turns out, this was less of an appearance and more of a debut. Fightful Select reports that Miles is officially signed with AEW and ROH, and has been for some time, having apparently put pen to paper all the way back in September 2025, only one month after he was let go of WWE.

It's unclear why it took so long for Miles to make his AEW/ROH debut, and even more confusing to some that this was Miles' first action of any kind since his WWE release, as he wrestled no independent dates during said period. Miles does have a connection with AEW, having been part of the stable Hit Row with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland during his time in WWE.

That Hit Row connection could've potentially gotten Miles a job elsewhere as well, as it was noted that TNA had expressed interest in signing him due to the success the promotion has had with Miles' other former stablemate AJ Francis. It's unclear, however, if TNA ever offered Miles a deal before he agreed to terms with AEW.

Miles wasn't the only former WWE star who worked the ROH tapings. Former WWE Tag Team Champions Primo and Epico also competed, working under their real names Eddie and Orlando Colon to take on ROH Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos. This was the Colon's first time working an AEW/ROH event; the two have continued to team regularly on the independent circuit, while Eddie remains a central figure in his family's promotion, World Wrestling Council, in Puerto Rico, where AEW star Andrade is the current Universal Heavyweight Champion.