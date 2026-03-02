WWE Reportedly Held Off On Dominik Mysterio Vs. Finn Balor Match Last Year

With the main title matches more or less set for WrestleMania 42, the rest of the card will soon start to take shape ahead of the "Showcase of the Immortals." One title that has not been defended since Survivor Series, due in part to an injury to the champion, is Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. With his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor now out of the World Heavyweight Championship picture, Dave Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that fans could finally see the stable implode, as a match between Mysterio and Balor had been planned months ago.

"I think that they're finally going to get to [Balor] and Dom. [Balor] and Dom were scheduled for SummerSlam," Meltzer explained. "That's where the match... was scheduled to happen, and I think that they just dragged it out because Judgment Day was doing so well they didn't want to rush it."

Balor wasn't involved in the first-ever two-night SummerSlam last year, but his Judgment Day stablemates Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on night one. During night two, Mysterio successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles.

At Elimination Chamber, Balor lost his opportunity at CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship. He fought the bout with no interference from Mysterio or JD McDonagh and following the match, he shook hands with Punk before leaving the ring.

